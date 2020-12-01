CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Xavier plays host to Tenn. Tech

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 8:15 AM

Tennessee Tech (0-2) vs. Xavier (4-0)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier plays Tennessee Tech in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action on Monday. Xavier won over Eastern Kentucky 99-96 in overtime, while Tennessee Tech came up short in a 62-54 game to Chattanooga.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Xavier has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Tennessee Tech has relied on freshmen. Seniors Zach Freemantle, Paul Scruggs, Jason Carter and Nate Johnson have combined to account for 60 percent of Xavier’s scoring this season. On the other hand, freshmen Keishawn Davidson, Kenny White Jr. and Austin Harvell have combined to score 59 percent of the team’s points this year.DOMINANT DAVIDSON: Davidson has connected on 20 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Xavier has scored 81.8 points per game and allowed 67 over its four-game home winning streak.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Xavier has held opposing teams to only 33.6 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big East teams.

