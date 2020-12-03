CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s vaccine plan | US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
Wynter scores 23 to lift Drexel over Quinnipiac again, 70-58

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 6:19 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Camren Wynter drained a career-best four 3-pointers and scored 23 points and Drexel defeated Quinnipiac for the second time in two days, pulling out a 70-58 in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Springfield on Thursday.

Wynter, who was 4 of 6 behind the arc, added seven assists. James Butler had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Dragoson (2-1) and T.J. Bickerstaff added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Drexel beat the Bobcats 66-48 on Wednesday but had to go 6 for 6 from the foul line and close with an 8-2 run in the final 100 seconds to secure the second win.

Zach Walton had seven rebounds.

Tymu Chenery had 13 points for the Bobcats (1-2). Brendan McGuire added 11 points. Seth Pinkney had 11 points and four blocks.

