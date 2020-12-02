CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No U.Md.-Michigan football game on Saturday | CDC warns against holiday travel | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Wynter scores 17 to…

Wynter scores 17 to lift Drexel past Quinnipiac 66-48

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 9:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Camren Wynter had 17 points as Drexel beat Quinnipiac 66-48 on Wednesday night at the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic.

Zach Walton had 13 points for Drexel (1-1). T.J. Bickerstaff added 11 points. James Butler had 12 rebounds.

Savion Lewis had 14 points for the Bobcats (1-1).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD preparing to roll out vaccine, prioritizing what service members will get shots first

Ranks leaves DoD to join CIA to run mega-cloud program

In ongoing effort to fill cyber vacancies, FBI turns to creative recruitment solutions

TSP bounces back in big way for November

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up