Wynter, Okros lift Drexel over Coppin State 69-54

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 5:41 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Camren Wynter had 15 points to lead five Drexel players in double figures as the Dragons defeated Coppin State 69-54 on Sunday, pushing their win streak to three games.

Mate Okros added 14 points for the Dragons (3-1). James Butler chipped in 12, T.J. Bickerstaff scored 10 and Zach Walton had 10. Butler also had nine rebounds, while Bickerstaff posted eight rebounds.

Koby Thomas had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (0-3). Anthony Tarke added 11 points and eight rebounds.

