CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Wright leads High Point…

Wright leads High Point over North Florida 85-74

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 5:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — John-Michael Wright scored 23 points and Lydell Elmore added 21 points as High Point defeated North Florida 85-74 on Saturday.

Emmanuel Izunabor had 15 points for High Point (1-2).

Josh Endicott had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Ospreys (0-5). Emmanuel Adedoyin and Jose Placer had 12 points apiece.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

USPS, CBP had 2 years to draft an opioids plan. 'Not a single important deadline’ was met

TSA’s move to modern financial system a sign of long-awaited progress for DHS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up