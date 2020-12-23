CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals struggling to keep up with surge in patients | Maryland heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Worster, Miller carry Utah…

Worster, Miller carry Utah St. past San Jose St. 85-52

The Associated Press

December 23, 2020, 11:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Rollie Worster had 15 points as Utah State easily defeated San Jose State 85-52 on Wednesday night. Brock Miller added 12 points for the Aggies, and Sean Bairstow chipped in 11 points.

Neemias Queta had nine points, 11 rebounds, six blocks and four assists for Utah State (5-3, 2-0 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Richard Washington had 11 points for the Spartans (1-4, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Caleb Simmons added nine rebounds. Seneca Knight had nine rebounds.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Spartans on the season. Utah State defeated San Jose State 107-62 last Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up