CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Wong, Walker lead Miami…

Wong, Walker lead Miami over Jacksonville 73-64

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 6:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored a season-high 25 points, Anthony Walker added career highs with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Miami beat Jacksonville 73-64 on Saturday.

Jacksonville (6-3) cut a 14-point deficit early in the second half and pulled to 68-64 with 1:23 remaining, but then missed its last two shots and committed a turnover.

Wong hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points in the first half, and finished 9-of-18 shooting with nine rebounds. Walker made 5 of 10 field goals and all eight of his free throws, and matched a career best with three blocks. Walker also had a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) in Wednesday’s loss to Pittsburgh.

Earl Timberlake scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half for Miami (4-2).

Dontarius James, a junior transfer from Xavier, made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Jacksonville, but fouled out with 7:55 remaining. Bryce Workman added 14 points.

The Dolphins were outrebounded 49-26 and made just 4 of 10 free throws.

Miami coach Jim Larranaga is now tied with John Wooden with 664 career victories, 36th on the all-time wins list. The Hurricanes are 112-37 (.752) at the Watsco Center in Larranaga’s nine seasons.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up