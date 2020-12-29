WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Stanford (29)
|7-0
|773
|1
|2. Louisville (1)
|5-0
|729
|2
|3. NC State
|8-0
|709
|3
|4. South Carolina
|5-1
|678
|4
|5. Connecticut
|5-0
|661
|5
|6. Baylor
|7-1
|597
|6
|7. Oregon (1)
|7-0
|567
|7
|8. Arizona
|7-0
|558
|7
|9. Texas A&M
|9-0
|532
|9
|10. Arkansas
|9-1
|477
|10
|11. Kentucky
|7-1
|429
|12
|12. UCLA
|5-2
|412
|11
|13. Mississippi State
|5-1
|396
|13
|14. Maryland
|5-1
|388
|14
|15. Ohio State
|4-0
|327
|15
|16. Northwestern
|4-0
|304
|16
|17. Michigan
|5-0
|279
|17
|18. Indiana
|4-2
|210
|18
|19. Texas
|6-1
|205
|19
|20. Syracuse
|5-1
|177
|20
|21. DePaul
|5-2
|149
|20
|22. South Florida
|5-1
|119
|22
|23. Gonzaga
|6-2
|92
|23
|24. Missouri State
|4-2
|73
|24
|25. South Dakota State
|7-2
|40
|25
Dropped Out: None.
Others Receiving Votes: Michigan State (7-0) 31; Georgia (8-0) 30; Virginia Tech (6-1) 22; Arizona State (6-2) 20; Florida State (3-1) 18; Clemson (8-1) 16; Iowa (5-1) 14; Florida Gulf Coast (7-2) 13; Rutgers (5-1) 7; Oregon State (3-3) 6; North Carolina (7-2) 6; Tennessee (6-1) 3; IUPUI (6-1) 3; Central Florida (4-1) 3; North Dakota State (5-1) 1; Georgia Tech (4-1) 1.
___
