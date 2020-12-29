WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based…

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Stanford (29) 7-0 773 1 2. Louisville (1) 5-0 729 2 3. NC State 8-0 709 3 4. South Carolina 5-1 678 4 5. Connecticut 5-0 661 5 6. Baylor 7-1 597 6 7. Oregon (1) 7-0 567 7 8. Arizona 7-0 558 7 9. Texas A&M 9-0 532 9 10. Arkansas 9-1 477 10 11. Kentucky 7-1 429 12 12. UCLA 5-2 412 11 13. Mississippi State 5-1 396 13 14. Maryland 5-1 388 14 15. Ohio State 4-0 327 15 16. Northwestern 4-0 304 16 17. Michigan 5-0 279 17 18. Indiana 4-2 210 18 19. Texas 6-1 205 19 20. Syracuse 5-1 177 20 21. DePaul 5-2 149 20 22. South Florida 5-1 119 22 23. Gonzaga 6-2 92 23 24. Missouri State 4-2 73 24 25. South Dakota State 7-2 40 25

Dropped Out: None.

Others Receiving Votes: Michigan State (7-0) 31; Georgia (8-0) 30; Virginia Tech (6-1) 22; Arizona State (6-2) 20; Florida State (3-1) 18; Clemson (8-1) 16; Iowa (5-1) 14; Florida Gulf Coast (7-2) 13; Rutgers (5-1) 7; Oregon State (3-3) 6; North Carolina (7-2) 6; Tennessee (6-1) 3; IUPUI (6-1) 3; Central Florida (4-1) 3; North Dakota State (5-1) 1; Georgia Tech (4-1) 1.

