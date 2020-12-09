CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Wolfe lifts Lipscomb over SE Missouri 80-74 in OT

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 11:10 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jake Wolfe scored 21 of his a career-high 26 points as in the second half and overtime and Lipscomb topped Southeast Missouri 80-74 in OT on Wednesday night.

Wolfe drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime at 63-63 and converted 12 of 14 foul shots, eight din the last six minutes of regulation and four in OT.

Greg Jones added 17 points for Lipscomb (2-4), which ended its four-game losing streak — including a loss to Southeast Missouri on Monday. Romeao Ferguson added 12 points and six rebounds. Carson Cary had 11 points.

Chris Harris had 21 points with four 3-pointers for the Redhawks (2-2). DQ Nicholas added 17 points. Nygal Russell had nine points and eight rebounds.

Lipscomb scored 30 points off 21 SEMO turnovers

