WKU puts streak on line vs Tenn. Tech

Tennessee Tech (0-8) vs. Western Kentucky (6-2)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it battles Tennessee Tech. Tennessee Tech is looking to break its current eight-game losing streak. Western Kentucky is coming off a 73-71 win over Alabama on Saturday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Western Kentucky has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Charles Bassey, Taveion Hollingsworth, Josh Anderson, Dayvion McKnight and Carson Williams have combined to account for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Hilltoppers points over the last five games.DOMINANT DAVIDSON: Keishawn Davidson has connected on 36 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also converted 92.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: Tennessee Tech has dropped its last six road games, scoring 57.7 points and allowing 82.5 points during those contests. Western Kentucky has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 83.3 points while giving up 72.7.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hilltoppers. Western Kentucky has an assist on 41 of 81 field goals (50.6 percent) across its past three outings while Tennessee Tech has assists on 36 of 61 field goals (59 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The Hilltoppers have averaged 21.4 foul shots per game this season, including 24.3 per game over their four-game winning streak.

