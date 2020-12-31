Winthrop looks to extend streak vs Campbell

Campbell (4-4, 0-1) vs. Winthrop (6-0, 3-0) Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop…

Campbell (4-4, 0-1) vs. Winthrop (6-0, 3-0)

Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Campbell. In its last five wins against the Fighting Camels, Winthrop has won by an average of 8 points. Campbell’s last win in the series came on Jan. 6, 2018, an 88-77 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Winthrop’s Chandler Vaudrin, Adonis Arms and Charles Falden have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Vaudrin has accounted for 41 percent of all Winthrop field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 11 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Campbell has lost its last three road games, scoring 63 points, while allowing 73 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Fighting Camels. Winthrop has an assist on 50 of 90 field goals (55.6 percent) over its previous three contests while Campbell has assists on 36 of 74 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Campbell and Winthrop are ranked atop the Big South when it comes to scoring. The Fighting Camels are ranked second in the conference with 76.8 points per game while the Eagles are first at 88 per game.

