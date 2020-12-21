CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinations off to slow start | Vaccine Ward Speed chief visits Md. hospital | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Wilson scores 22 to lead George Mason over VMI 68-66

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 3:33 PM

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — AJ Wilson had 22 points and 10 rebounds as George Mason narrowly beat VMI 68-66 on Monday.

Xavier Johnson made two free throws with four seconds left to give George Mason a 68-63 lead.

Tyler Kolek had 11 points and five steals for George Mason (3-1).

Greg Parham had 19 points for the Keydets (5-4). Kamdyn Curfman added 14 points and Jake Stephens had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

