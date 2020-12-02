CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Wilson leads SIU Edwardsville…

Wilson leads SIU Edwardsville past N. Illinois 73-53

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 10:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Sidney Wilson had a career-high 22 points as SIU Edwardsville easily defeated Northern Illinois 73-53 on Wednesday night.

Mike Adewunmi had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-2). Lamar Wright added eight points and five blocks. Courtney Carter had seven assists and five steals.

Tyler Cochran had 15 points for the Huskies (0-2). Darius Beane added 13 points and six rebounds. Anthony Crump had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress abolishes DoD's top management position without settling on alternative

DoD efforts to improve software acquisition hampered by gaps in understanding workforce

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Congress will take up one-week stop-gap to keep government running through Dec. 18

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up