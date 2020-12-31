CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US sets daily death record for 2nd day in a row | Va. reports no serious adverse effects as vaccinations continue | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Willis scores 34 to lift Incarnate Word over McMurry 92-71

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 4:32 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keaston Willis had a career-high 34 points as Incarnate Word easily beat Division III McMurry 92-71 on Thursday.

Willis made all 12 of his free throws and added nine rebounds.

Brandon Swaby had 15 points for Incarnate Word (2-4). Des Balentine added 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Bradley Akhile had 10 points.

Remy Minor had 12 points for the War Hawks, who played the game as an exhibition.

