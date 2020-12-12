HOLIDAY NEWS: Limit celebrations to immediate family | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Va.
Williams’s 30-point effort sends Purdue past Indiana St.

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 11:08 PM

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trevion Williams scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Purdue beat Indiana State 80-68 on Saturday.

Williams shot 13 for 18 (72.2%) and did most of his damage in the first half scoring 18, though he made all four shot attempts after halftime.

It was Williams’ second career 30-point game. He set a career-high 36 last season against Michigan.

Eric Hunter Jr. scored 13 points, Sasha Stefanovic scored 12 and Aaron Wheeler 10 with 13 rebounds for Purdue (4-2).

Purdue had a 40-24 rebounding advantage. The Boilermakers remained unbeaten at home this season with their third win.

Cooper Neese scored 22 points for Indiana State (1-1) going 7-for-11 shooting including 4 for 8 from 3-point range. Tyreke Key scored 18 and Jake LaRavia 10.

Key’s jumper three minutes in gave the Sycamores a 10-1 lead. The moment was short lived as Purdue recovered quickly with a 13-5 run.

Later, Williams threw down a dunk with 8:44 before halftime for an 18-17 Boilermakers lead and they led the rest of the way. It was 38-29 at halftime and Indiana State never drew within five the rest of the way.

