Williamson leads Loyola of Chicago over Illinois St. 90-60

The Associated Press

December 27, 2020, 6:28 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Williamson posted 18 points and six rebounds as Loyola of Chicago routed Illinois State 90-60 on Sunday in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.

Cameron Krutwig added 15 points (5-2), and Tom Welch chipped in 10 points.

DJ Horne had 18 points for the Redbirds (3-4). Dedric Boyd added 17 points. Dusan Mahorcic had eight rebounds.

The teams meet again on Monday.

