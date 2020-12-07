CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Williams, Young lift Charlotte…

Williams, Young lift Charlotte past SC State 78-40

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 8:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brice Williams had 14 points to lead five Charlotte players in double figures as the 49ers easily defeated South Carolina State 78-40 on Monday night.

Jahmir Young added 12 points for the 49ers (1-2). Jackson Threadgill chipped in 11, Jordan Shepherd scored 10 and Jhery Matos had 10.

Isaiah Felder had nine points for the Bulldogs (0-5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

New enterprise CISO to oversee all State Department cyber efforts

TSA becomes second DHS component to successfully move to modern financial system

Vendors have until February to respond to one of the most complex IT challenges in government history

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up