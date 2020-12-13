CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Williams scores 13 to…

Williams scores 13 to carry Troy past Central Baptist 61-44

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 5:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Zay Williams had 13 points and three blocks as Troy defeated Central Baptist 61-44 on Sunday.

Kam Woods had 10 points for Troy (3-3).

Kelvin Robinson had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS, CBP had 2 years to draft an opioids plan. 'Not a single important deadline’ was met

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

Congress averts shutdown, buys time for more COVID-19 talks

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up