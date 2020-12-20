CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Williams lifts Marshall over Robert Morris 85-71

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 4:42 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jannson Williams tied his career high with 24 points as Marshall beat Robert Morris 85-71 on Sunday.

Taevion Kinsey had 17 points for Marshall (5-1). Obinna Anochili-Killen added 15 points. Jarrod West had 14 points.

AJ Bramah had 16 points for the Colonials (1-2). Jon Williams added 15 points. Kahliel Spear had 13 points.

Marshall plays UNC-Asheville at home on Tuesday. Robert Morris matches up against Cleveland St. at home on Sunday.

