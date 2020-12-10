CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Moderna updates | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Williams lifts Buffalo over Mercyhurst 81-64

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 6:45 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeenathan Williams tallied 17 points and 12 rebounds as Buffalo topped Mercyhurst 81-64 on Thursday.

Jayvon Graves added 13 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and Ronaldo Segu had 12 points for Buffalo (2-2). Keishawn Brewton added 11 points.

Miykah Mclntosh had 12 points for the Lakers. Nicholas Lang added 10 points and Cameron Gross had nine rebounds.

