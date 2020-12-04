CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | Prince George's Co. new restrictions | Loudoun Co. Public Schools to go all-virtual | Latest test results
Williams leads Georgia State over Charlotte 76-65

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 8:30 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kane Williams registered 18 points as Georgia State got past Charlotte 76-65 on Friday night.

JoJo Toppin had 16 points for Georgia State (3-1). Corey Allen added 14 points and Ryan Boyce had 10 points.

Jahmir Young had 20 points for the 49ers (0-2). Jordan Shepherd added 15 points and Brice Williams had 10 points.

