CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Williams, Hyland carry VCU…

Williams, Hyland carry VCU past James Madison 82-81

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 6:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Vince Williams Jr. and Nah’Shon Hyland each scored 15 points as VCU held off James Madison 82-81 on Tuesday.

VCU led by 13 points with 4:15 remaining, and Williams made 1 of 2 free throws with four seconds left for a four-point lead.

KeShawn Curry added 13 points and Adrian Baldwin Jr. had eight points and 10 assists for VCU (7-2), which won its fifth straight game.

Matt Lewis had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Dukes (3-3). Michael Christmas and Jalen Hodge each had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up