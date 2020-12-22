Williams, Hyland carry VCU past James Madison 82-81

The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Vince Williams Jr. and Nah’Shon Hyland each scored 15 points as VCU held off James Madison…

Listen now to WTOP News

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Vince Williams Jr. and Nah’Shon Hyland each scored 15 points as VCU held off James Madison 82-81 on Tuesday.

VCU led by 13 points with 4:15 remaining, and Williams made 1 of 2 free throws with four seconds left for a four-point lead.

KeShawn Curry added 13 points and Adrian Baldwin Jr. had eight points and 10 assists for VCU (7-2), which won its fifth straight game.

Matt Lewis had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Dukes (3-3). Michael Christmas and Jalen Hodge each had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.