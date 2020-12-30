CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Williams, Baldwin lift VCU…

Williams, Baldwin lift VCU over St Joseph’s in A10 opener

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 3:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vince Williams Jr. had 17 points to lead five VCU players in double figures as the Rams got past Saint Joseph’s 80-64 on Wednesday in the first Atlantic 10 Conference game of the season for both teams.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. added 12 points, and Jamir Watkins, KeShawn Curry and Levi Stockard III each had 10 for the Rams (8-2), who forced a season-high 25 turnovers.

Dahmir Bishop scored a career-high 20 points for the Hawks (0-6). Taylor Funk added 10 points and Cameron Brown had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up