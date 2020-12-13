CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Wilkins scores 23 to lead Drake past Air Force 81-53

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 5:25 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — D.J. Wilkins scored a career-high 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point range and Drake rolled past Air Force 81-53 on Sunday.

Joseph Yesufu had 11 points for Drake (6-0), which won its 22nd straight non-conference home game. Roman Penn added 11 points and eight assists. Garrett Sturtz had 10 points.

Abe Kinrade had 15 points for the Falcons (2-2). A.J. Walker added 14 points and Chris Joyce had 13.

Drake plays South Dakota on the road on Wednesday. Air Force plays Nevada on the road on Friday.

