Wilkins, Hemphill lift Drake over Omaha 87-66

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 10:42 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — D.J. Wilkins had 19 points to lead five Drake players in double figures as the Bulldogs routed Nebraska Omaha 87-66 on Thursday night.

Shanquan Hemphill added 12 points for Drake (3-0). Garrett Sturtz, Roman Penn and Darnell Brodie each had 10 points. Penn also had 10 assists.

Matt Pile had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Mavericks (1-4). Ayo Akinwole added 14 points. Wanjang Tut had 11 points.

