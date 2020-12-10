Wichita State plays host to Oklahoma St.

Oklahoma State (5-0) vs. Wichita State (1-1) Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State…

Oklahoma State (5-0) vs. Wichita State (1-1)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces Oklahoma State in an early season matchup. Oklahoma State won 83-78 over Oral Roberts on Tuesday, while Wichita State fell to Missouri on Sunday, 72-62.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne has averaged 20 points while Alterique Gilbert has put up 15.5 points, four rebounds and four assists. For the Cowboys, Cade Cunningham has averaged 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and four assists while Isaac Likekele has put up 10.2 points and eight rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Cunningham has had his hand in 40 percent of all Oklahoma State field goals over the last three games. Cunningham has 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State has turned the ball over on just 12.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the eighth-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Shockers have turned the ball over only 8.5 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.