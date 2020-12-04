CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | Prince George's Co. new restrictions | Loudoun Co. Public Schools to go all-virtual | Latest test results
Wichita State plays host to Mizzou

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 4:00 PM

Missouri (2-0) vs. Wichita State (1-0)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri and Wichita State both look to put winning streaks together . Missouri is coming off a big 83-75 win in its last outing over No. 21 Oregon. Wichita State is coming off an 85-80 win at home against Oral Roberts in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Missouri has benefited heavily from its seniors. Xavier Pinson, Mark Smith, Dru Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon have combined to account for 68 percent all Tigers scoring this season.POTENT PINSON: Pinson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Missouri went 8-5 against programs outside its conference, while Wichita State went 12-1 in such games.

