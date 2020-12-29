CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. offers tax relief to some businesses | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Wichita State faces Newman

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 6:30 AM

Newman vs. Wichita State (4-2)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wichita State Shockers will be taking on the Jets of NAIA member Newman. Wichita State is coming off an 82-77 overtime win at South Florida in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Tyson Etienne has averaged 17 points this year for Wichita State. Complementing Etienne is Alterique Gilbert, who is averaging 12.3 points per game.EFFICIENT ETIENNE: Through six games, Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne has connected on 36.2 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 85.3 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State went 12-1 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Shockers offense scored 77 points per contest across those 13 contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

