Wichita State controls OT, tops South Florida 82-77

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 10:12 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tyson Etienne scored 25 points and Wichita State never trailed in overtime to beat South Florida 82-77 on Tuesday night.

The Shockers (4-2, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) scored first in the extra period on a layup from Craig Porter Jr. with 3:46 remaining and never gave up the advantage.

Clarence Jackson had 10 points and seven rebounds for Wichita State. Alterique Gilbert added 10 points. Trey Wade had seven rebounds. Etienne made 10 of 12 free throws and added six rebounds.

David Collins had 17 points for South Florida (5-3, 1-1), which had its four-game win streak snapped. Collins hit two of three foul shots with under a second remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Caleb Murphy added 14 points and six assists for the Bulls. Justin Brown had 12 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

