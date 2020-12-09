CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Whitfield scores 26, lifts Campbell over New Orleans 79-70

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 7:32 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Whitfield scored a career-high 26 points as Campbell defeated New Orleans 79-70 on in the Dolphin Classic on Wednesday.

Whitfield hit 8 of 10 shots. He added six rebounds.

Ricky Clemons added a career-best 14 points, Jesus Carralero added 10 off the bench as Campbell is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

Troy Green scored a career-high 34 points on 12-0f-18 shooting for the Privateers (1-4). Derek St. Hilaire added 10 points. New Orleans cut a 23-point deficit to seven.

Having defeated host Jacksonville Tuesday night, Campbell has earned at least a share of the tournament title when it concludes Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

