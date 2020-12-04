CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Wheeler leads Georgia over Jacksonville 98-65

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 9:38 PM

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Sahvir Wheeler had 21 points and 10 assists for his third straight double-double to help Georgia beat Jacksonville 98-65 on Friday night.

Toumani Camara added 19 points and seven rebounds and Justin Kier had 11 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals for the Bulldogs (3-0), who shot 51% from the field.

The Dolphins (3-1) scored the first four points of the second half to close the deficit to 46-40. Georgia scored the next six points and went on a 22-4 run during the middle of the second half to pull away to a 79-53 lead on Christian Brown’s jumper with 7:01 left.

Brown finished with 14 points, P.J. Horne scored 12 and Tye Fagan had 10.

Diante Wood led Jacksonville with 18 points, Mo Arnold and Tyreese Davis added 13 points each, and Dontarius James scored 11.

