Welp, Lee lift UC Irvine past San Diego 85-53

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 9:23 PM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp had 16 points and eight rebounds as UC Irvine easily defeated San Diego 85-53 on Saturday. Isaiah Lee added 11 points and six assists for the Anteaters, and Dawson Baker chipped in 10 points.

Brad Greene had nine rebounds for UC Irvine (3-4).

Joey Calcaterra had 14 points for the Toreros (1-3). Jared Rodriguez added 10 points.

Frankie Hughes, who was second on the Toreros in scoring entering the matchup with 11 points per game, scored only five points. He shot 20% from behind the arc (1 of 5).

