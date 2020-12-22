HOLIDAY NEWS: Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings | DC-area Christmas weather | DC-area grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Wells lifts Texas-Arlington over Howard Payne 117-53

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 9:19 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shahada Wells had 16 points to lead eight Texas-Arlington players in double figures as the Mavericks easily beat Howard Payne 117-53 on Tuesday night.

Grayson Carter added 13 points, and Sam Griffin, McKade Marquis and David Azore each had 12 for Texas-Arlington (4-4).

Tyrell Thompson had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Michael House added 12 points. Jaylan Ballou had eight assists.

___

___

