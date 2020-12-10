WCU puts streak on line vs NC A&T

Western Carolina (5-1) vs. NC A&T (2-6) Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western…

Western Carolina (5-1) vs. NC A&T (2-6)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it faces NC A&T. Western Carolina is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. NC A&T lost 95-59 on the road against VCU on Wednesday.

SQUAD LEADERS: NC A&T’s Kameron Langley has averaged 9.3 points, five rebounds and six assists while Blake Harris has put up 9.7 points. For the Catamounts, Mason Faulkner has averaged 18 points, eight rebounds and 5.3 assists while Xavier Cork has put up 15 points, 5.2 rebounds and three blocks.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Langley has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Catamounts have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Aggies. NC A&T has 26 assists on 58 field goals (44.8 percent) over its past three contests while Western Carolina has assists on 48 of 87 field goals (55.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina has attempted more free throws per game than any other SoCon team. The Catamounts have averaged 24.5 free throws per game.

