WCU faces Tenn. Tech

Tennessee Tech (0-4) vs. Western Carolina (4-1)

Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech goes up against Western Carolina in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action on Thursday. Western Carolina won at home over Newberry 91-84, while Tennessee Tech fell 74-65 at Northern Kentucky.

STEPPING UP: Keishawn Davidson and Kenny White Jr. have led the Golden Eagles. Davidson is averaging 11 points and 5.5 rebounds while White is putting up 11 points and four rebounds per game. The Catamounts have been led by Xavier Cork and Matt Halvorsen. Cork has averaged 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and three blocks while Halvorsen has put up 16.8 points per game.DOMINANT DAVIDSON: Davidson has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Tennessee Tech has lost its last three road games, scoring 57.3 points, while allowing 80.7 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Catamounts. Western Carolina has 47 assists on 88 field goals (53.4 percent) over its past three matchups while Tennessee Tech has assists on 36 of 64 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all SoCon teams. The Catamounts have turned the ball over only 13 times per game this season.

