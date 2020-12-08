CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Watson, Crutcher lift Dayton over Northern Kentucky 66-60

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 10:20 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ibi Watson scored 19 points as Dayton defeated Northern Kentucky 66-60 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Crutcher added 17 points for the Flyers (2-1), while Chase Johnson chipped in 16. Watson also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Crutcher also had eight assists and six rebounds, while Johnson posted 10 rebounds.

Trevon Faulkner had 15 points for the Norse (2-2). Trey Robinson added 13 points and Bryson Langdon had 11 points.

