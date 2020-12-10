CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Moderna updates | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Waters scores 20 to lift Troy over North Alabama 62-57

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 9:34 PM

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Khalyl Waters had a career-high 20 points as Troy edged past North Alabama 62-57 on Thursday night.

Zay Williams had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Troy (2-3). Kam Woods and Nick Stampley each had 10 rebounds. Waters hit all 10 of his foul shots.

Mervin James and Jamari Blackmon had 11 points for the Lions (2-1). Payton Youngblood had eight rebounds and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

