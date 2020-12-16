CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Waters lifts Troy over…

Waters lifts Troy over Samford 79-71

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 10:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Khalyl Waters had a career-high 21 points as Troy defeated Samford 79-71 on Wednesday night. Zay Williams added 20 points for the Trojans.

Waters shot 13 for 14 from the line. Williams also had 13 rebounds.

Nick Stampley had 17 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks for Troy (4-3).

Kam Woods, whose 11.0 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Trojans, was held to 2 points. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Christian Guess had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-3). Myron Gordon added 16 points.

Troy matches up against Auburn on the road on Saturday. Samford takes on Kennesaw State on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Who stays and who goes during a RIF? OPM wants to change the rules for retaining employees

Air Force cuts number of occupations available for reenlistment bonuses as retention flourishes

ODNI asks White House to undo ‘overcomplicated’ system for sensitive records

Pentagon announces seven procurements to test out new CMMC process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up