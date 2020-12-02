CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | Tips to avoid pandemic burnout | Northern Va. not spared from state surge | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Water on the Carrier…

Water on the Carrier Dome court; Syracuse women’s game moved

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 7:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The women’s basketball game in the newly refurbished Carrier Dome between the No. 22 Syracuse Orange and Division II Lincoln has been moved because of water on one area of the court.

A game official spotted some drops of water and the game was moved to the nearby Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center as a precautionary measure. It will be played there as a private scrimmage.

The Dome is in the final stages of a $118 million upgrade, and the school says the construction project includes spot sealing the roof.

The Orange men host Niagara of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference on Thursday night and the issue is expected to be resolved by then.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD efforts to improve software acquisition hampered by gaps in understanding workforce

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

Senators raise concerns with VA transition activities, personnel moves

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up