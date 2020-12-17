CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Washington St. puts streak on line vs Montana State

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 6:30 AM

Montana State (2-1) vs. Washington State (5-0)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it faces Montana State. Montana State won easily 114-74 over Yellowstone Christian in its last outing. Washington State is coming off a 69-60 win over Portland State in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Washington State’s Isaac Bonton, Efe Abogidi and Andrej Jakimovski have combined to score 47 percent of all Cougars points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Bonton has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Washington State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Montana State’s Gazelas has attempted 16 3-pointers and connected on 43.8 percent of them, and is 7 for 16 over his last three games.

STREAK STATS: Washington State has scored 63.2 points per game and allowed 58.6 over its five-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Montana State offense has scored 91.7 points per game, the 10th-highest figure in Division I. Washington State has only averaged 63.2 points per game, which ranks 202nd nationally.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

