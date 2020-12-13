HOLIDAY NEWS: Limit celebrations to immediate family | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Va.
Home » College Basketball » Washington St. downs Portland…

Washington St. downs Portland St. for 69-60 win

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 7:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Noah Williams scored 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Isaac Bonton scored 16 and Washington State held Portland State at bay with a 69-60 win on Sunday.

T.J. Bamba scored 15 points for Washington State and Andrej Jakimovski 12.

WSU (5-0) is off to its best start since 2017-18 when it started that season with six straight wins. The Cougars are receiving votes in the AP Top-25 for the first time since that season.

The five wins have been by a combined 22 points.

Charles Jones’ layup with 10:31 remaining brought the Vikings within 44-41 with 10:31 left. Bamba followed with a 3-pointer 28 seconds later and Washington State gradually began to pull away.

Jakimovski’s 3-pointer with 4:47 remaining put the Cougars up 60-50. Washington State never trailed.

Paris Dawson led Portland State (1-2) with 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting. Amari McCray scored 12 with 11 rebounds for the Vikings.

Washington State now leads the all-time series with the Vikings, 9-0. The most recent meeting was on Dec. 6, 2015, a 91-67 Cougars’ win in Pullman.

Portland State now is 7-56 all-time against current members of the Pac-12 Conference.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

DoD, Microsoft ask court to dismiss Amazon's political bias claims in JEDI case

Omnibus stays silent on federal pay, gives feds more time to repay deferred payroll taxes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up