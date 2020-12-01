CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Warren lifts Hampton over…

Warren lifts Hampton over George Washington 82-78

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 10:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Davion Warren scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half and Hampton opened its season with an 82-78 win over George Washington

Warren matched his career high with a pair of free throws with four seconds left, before a last second basket pulled George Washington (0-2) within four.

Chris Shelton had 19 points for Hampton (1-0), Edward Oliver-Hampton added 18 points and eight rebounds and Saheem Anthony had 14 points.

James Bishop scored a career-high 22 points and had seven assists for the Colonials. Matt Moyer added 15 points and seven rebounds and Jameer Nelson Jr. had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up