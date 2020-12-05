Walton leads Ball St. over UIC 68-66

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — K.J. Walton had 25 points as Ball St. narrowly defeated Illinois-Chicago 68-66 on Saturday. Ishmael El-Amin…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — K.J. Walton had 25 points as Ball St. narrowly defeated Illinois-Chicago 68-66 on Saturday.

Ishmael El-Amin added 22 points for the Cardinals (1-2). Walton made 9 of 10 free throws to surpass 20 points in every game this season. El-Amin also had six rebounds.

Two free throws by El-Amin had Ball State up 66-62 with 18 seconds left but Zion Griffin drained a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game 10 seconds late. El-Amin pushed it back to 68-65 sevens seconds to go and the Cardinals fouled Kirk Teyvion before he could attempt a tying 3 with three seconds left. Teyvion made the first free throw, missing the second and El-Amin corralled the ball as time ran out.

Brachen Hazen had 12 points and seven rebounds for Ball State.

Braelen Bridges had 13 points for the Flames (3-1). Michael Diggins added 13 points and Griffin had 12.

