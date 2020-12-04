CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Wallace scores 19 to…

Wallace scores 19 to carry UTSA past Sul Ross State 91-62

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 9:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keaton Wallace had 19 points and Jhivvan Jackson added 18 as UTSA routed Sul Ross State 91-62 on Friday night.

Eric Parrish added 14 points and Erik Czumbel had 10 for UTSA (2-2).

Omar Boone had 17 points for the Lobos. Tristen Licon added 16 points and Caelyb Kerley had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

Pentagon installs 2 Trump allies on defense advisory board

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up