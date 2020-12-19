CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Home » College Basketball » Walker's game-winning jump shot…

Walker’s game-winning jump shot leads Mocs to 8-0 start

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 6:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jamaal Walker made a jumper with 19.9 seconds remaining to give Chattanooga the lead en route to a 69-66 win over UAB on Saturday and a national-best 8-0 start to the season.

Three teams were 7-0 going into Saturday. Xavier was idle, Chattanooga and UAB were the others.

Tavin Lovan missed twice on drives on UAB’s next possession and Chattanooga’s Malachi Smith stole the ball and was fouled. Smiht made one of two free throws for the 69-66 lead with seven seconds to go.

Malachi Smith posted 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Mocs (8-0), Trey Doomes added 15 points with seven rebounds. A.J. Caldwell chipped in 12 points and Stefan Kenic 11. Walker scored six.

Michael Ertel had 18 points for the Blazers (7-1), Jalen Benjamin added 14 points. Lovan added 10 points.

There were six lead changes and six ties.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

Here are some of the top IT, acquisition priorities for the incoming Biden administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up