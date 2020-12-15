CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Wagner, Bryant meet in…

Wagner, Bryant meet in conference play

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 2:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wagner (0-1, 0-0) vs. Bryant (4-2, 1-1)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes meet as Wagner squares off against Bryant.

TEAM LEADERS: .ACCURATE ALLEN: Elijah Allen has connected on 20 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST YEAR: These conference foes matched up on two occasions during the 2019-20 campaign, with Bryant sweeping the season series.

DID YOU KNOW: .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Lack of transition support from OPM raises concerns the agency has become politicized

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

Vendors, consultants describe an increase in ‘bullying’ tactics by GSA to get lower schedule prices

Vendors have until February to respond to one of the most complex IT challenges in government history

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up