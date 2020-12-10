W. Michigan faces Detroit

Detroit (0-3) vs. Western Michigan (1-2) University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western…

Detroit (0-3) vs. Western Michigan (1-2)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan goes up against Detroit in an early season matchup. Western Michigan won over Adrian 62-42 on Monday, while Detroit fell 80-66 to Kent State on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: Western Michigan’s B. Artis White has averaged 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while Titus Wright has put up 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Titans, Antoine Davis has averaged 19.7 points while Matt Johnson has put up 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and two steals.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Davis has had his hand in 43 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 22 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit has committed a turnover on just 14 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Horizon teams. The Titans have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season.

