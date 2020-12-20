CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
W. Illinois faces UTM

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 3:30 PM

Western Illinois (1-4) vs. UT Martin (3-0)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois squares up against UT Martin in an early season matchup. UT Martin won over Southeast Missouri 69-67 on Friday, while Western Illinois came up short in a 92-88 game at Eastern Illinois last week.

SENIOR STUDS: Western Illinois’ Tamell Pearson, Will Carius and Rod Johnson Jr. have collectively accounted for 46 percent of all Leathernecks scoring this season.TERRIFIC TAMELL: In five appearances this season, Western Illinois’ Pearson has shot 50.8 percent.

STREAK STATS: Western Illinois has lost its last three road games, scoring 67.7 points, while allowing 86 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The UT Martin offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 21st-best rate in the country. The Western Illinois defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 304th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

