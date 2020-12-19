CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
W. Carolina beats Coll. Of Charleston 76-70 in OT

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 12:11 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower came off the bench to score 17 points to carry Western Carolina to a 76-70 overtime win over College of Charleston on Friday night.

Mason Faulkner had 14 points for Western Carolina (7-2). Matt Halvorsen added 13 points. Tyler Harris had 11 points.

Payton Willis had 16 points for the Cougars (2-4) and hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Zep Jasper added 16 points. Dontavius King had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

