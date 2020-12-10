CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Vrankic lifts Santa Clara past Cal Poly 76-69

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 12:33 AM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Josip Vrankic scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Santa Clara overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Cal Poly 76-69 on Wednesday night.

Miguel Tomley had 15 points for Santa Clara, which has won all five games played this season. Keshawn Justice added 14 points and seven rebounds. Jaden Bediako had seven points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Alimamy Koroma had 16 points off the bench for the Mustangs (1-2). Kobe Sanders added 16 points. Camren Pierce had 15 points.

Mark Crowe was held to five points, half his average, on 1-for-7 shooting, all from behind the 3-point arc.

Vrankic gave Santa Clara the lead 53-52 with 9:49 remaining and Bediako threw down a dunk after a defensive stop on the next possession and Santa Clara edged away for the win.

